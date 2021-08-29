4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $259,900

BEAUTIFUL South side 4 bedroom is ready for new owners! 2 large living spaces, a walkout basement and master bath are just a few of the amazing features in this home. New furnace in February and stainless appliances are all included. Huge deck with included grill and fire pit overlook the large backyard. Hardwood floors in kitchen in dining room, carpet in 2 of the bedrooms, countertops, backsplash, 6 panel doors, bathroom tile and garage door all new in 2016! This gem won't last long!