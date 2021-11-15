 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $264,900

Fantastic well loved South side home. It would be hard to find a home cleaner than this one! 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. 3 bedrooms on main floor, nice sized main floor living space 20x13. Lower level includes family room with fireplace and 4th bedroom. Tiled entry, nice sized attached garage, 25x20. Mostly fenced back yard with terrific landscaping, 12x12 deck & 12x8 paver patio and in ground sprinkler system.

