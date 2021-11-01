 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $265,000

Wonderfully kept 4 bdrm, 2 bath home on the Northside! Remodeled kitchen in '11 w/ hickory cabinets, 2 pantries, hardwood flrs, soft close drawers & amazing countertop space. Both bathrooms updated in '19 Large bdrms w/ hardwood flrs & many w/ 2 closets. Lower level has a huge family rm, 4th bdrm, full bath, storage area & workout area. Fenced yard w/ shed (shingles '21) lots of room for a garden/play. Oversized insulated and heated ('18) 2 car garage, stamped concrete. A/C condenser new ('20).

