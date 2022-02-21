 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $269,900

Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. Great floor plan with vaulted ceilings! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and patio doors that lead out to a concrete patio. Backyard offers some privacy with a few trees, fenced yard, and hillside. Washer & dryer also included and located near the bedrooms. Nice owner's suite with large bathroom and double closets. Family room has an up north feel and would be a fun place to play games or watch movies!Reviewing all Offers @ 2pm 2/19

