4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $272,000

This home has it all! Beautifully updated 4 bedroom with 2 1/2 baths on a spacious lot in a great location. You'll find 3 bedrooms on the main level +1 additional bedroom downstairs, along with a Bonus room which could also make a perfect office. Large dining room is open to the Main level Living room highlighted with an attractive fireplace. L/L Family room that makes the perfect space for entertaining. The lot is oversized and fenced for privacy with multiple sheds for storage. 2021 replaced Furnace & A/C, On demand water heater was installed within last 5yrs