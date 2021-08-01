 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $274,900

Walter-Heins Historic home, built in 1897 has over 5000 sq ft living area. Original woodwork throughout, 4-6 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 partial baths, 3 fireplaces on the main floor, library, parlour, formal dining room, spacious rooms throughout! Kitchenette on second floor, finished 35’X25’ 3rd floor with full bath suitable for another bedroom, office, rec room, etc. Screened in wrap around porch, full basement, 2 car detached garage. Home needs cosmetic work but this is truly a diamond in the rough!

