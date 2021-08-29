Welcome!! Beautiful 4-brm north side Bi-level home centrally located w/easy access to Hwy 53 & 312. Enticing amenities include refinished hardwood floors in bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms, cozy double-sided fireplace, new windows & coverings (2021),new LED lighting, new doors intext, finished basement w/wood burning stove, air/humidity home sys. (2019), and heated garage with new insulated garage doors/openers (2020). Home is located on an oversized wooded lot, w/large deck and fire pit.
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $279,900
