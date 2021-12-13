 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $279,900

Excellent space and value in this spacious south-side bi-level. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this offers a large level yard with cozy firepit and deck off the side of the kitchen. Inside has plenty of room - large bedrooms, open-concept kitchen-dining-living area, real wood-burning fireplace in the large basement family room, stairs from bsmt to garage, under-stairs storage, and much more. Pre-inspected. New roof in 2021, newer interior paint in last 3 years, new carpet upstairs, and more!

