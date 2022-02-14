 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $284,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $284,900

Choice Southside location home features 4 bedrooms 3 baths and over 2350 sq ft finished. Home highlights included formal & informal dining, walk-out lower level family room with fireplace, bath off master bedroom, new carpet 22(stairs, halls, master & FR), large finished laundry room and more.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News