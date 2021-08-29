4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $289,900

Looking for a bit of paradise right in the city limits? This one-story home with a finished basement features all 4 bedrooms on the first floor with 3 full bathrooms (2 on the main, 1 being part of the owner's ensuite). Also, find large formal dining room off the kitchen which has Corinthian countertops. This house is larger than is looks boasting over 2800 sqft! Outside, find a 30x32 garage for 3 cars and a drive through garage door, a fenced in backyard with nice shade trees, and a patio with a hot tub with a pergola! This house has so much to offer! Call today for your own private tour!