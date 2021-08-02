4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $299,900

Could this be the one? Come take a look at this spacious South side home and find out! This lovely 4 bed, 3.5 bath home with 2 car attached garage sits on a heavily wooded .55 acre lot in the stunning Oakwood Hills. The main floor features an open kitchen, dining area, and living room with a fire place and balcony. Also on the main floor are the half bath, den, and formal dining room. The second story boasts a large master bedroom where you will find the second fire place and balcony, a large walk in closet, and master bath featuring his and hers sink and a skylight. For the three additional bedrooms upstairs there is a second full bathroom with a his and hers sink for plenty of space! With a large family room, additional full bath, and a rec room in the walkout basement it's the perfect place to chill all summer! Roof redone Early 2015 and all sliding glass doors replaced 2021