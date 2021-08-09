 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $307,900

Beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Princeton Valley. Open indoor floor plan and wonderful outdoor space, great for entertaining year round. Many built ins throughout. Heated tile floors in kitchen and dining area. Updates in 2014 include A/C & gas furnace, roof, thermal pane windows & doors, water heater. Exterior painted, outdoor lighting added in 2021. This home is a move in ready must see!

