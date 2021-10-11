This 4 bedroom home is ready and waiting for you! Cozy front porch, deck off back, great curb appeal. Spacious floor plan with living room and additional open concept family room/dining area/kitchen. New washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, kitchen sink/faucet/garbage disposal, and backsplash (2018). Refinished deck off the back (2019). Gas fireplace. Additional area on second floor for office, play area, or sitting room. Large Master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet and master bath. Laundry conveniently located on second floor by the bedrooms! Newly finished basement (2020) with recreational area and additional living room along with full bathroom with custom shower.
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $309,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A rural Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his 10th offense of driving under the influence — including his fourth since May.
Ginger Liddell rocked back and forth from one foot to the other. She wrung her hands every so often. Her blue shirt shined brightly in the sun…
An Eau Claire woman will serve 20 months in prison after she was revoked while on probation.
Spooky local history: Chippewa Valley Paranormal Investigators impart paranormal knowledge on Chippewa Falls tour
A group of paranormal investigators are shedding light on the spooky local history of Chippewa Falls.
A New Auburn man has been arrested for possessing child pornography.
A troubling dialogue within the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District continues as the response to its internal investigation is not met…
Three young local musicians are fighting through adversity and ready for their next musical endeavor.
The Chi-Hi football team locked down a postseason berth on Friday with a 20-6 Big Rivers Conference win in Superior.
In January of 2021, Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes Cadette Girl Scout, Alena Otto, of Bloomer, Wisconsin was playing tag with fri…
Prep Volleyball: Bloomer rounding into form with new coach, lineup and conference with postseason on horizon
The Bloomer volleyball team entered the season with a new head coach and many new players for the program's move to a new conference. But coming down the stretch, the Blackhawks are rounding into form as they chase another lengthy postseason run.