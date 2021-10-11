 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $309,000

This 4 bedroom home is ready and waiting for you! Cozy front porch, deck off back, great curb appeal. Spacious floor plan with living room and additional open concept family room/dining area/kitchen. New washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, kitchen sink/faucet/garbage disposal, and backsplash (2018). Refinished deck off the back (2019). Gas fireplace. Additional area on second floor for office, play area, or sitting room. Large Master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet and master bath. Laundry conveniently located on second floor by the bedrooms! Newly finished basement (2020) with recreational area and additional living room along with full bathroom with custom shower.

