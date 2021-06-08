4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $309,900

This 3rd Ward home is full of charm & character from the moment you drive up and see its brick exterior to entering the arched doorway. This home features 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths, hardwood floors throughout main lvl, large family rm with gas fireplace, dining room with built in china hutches, crown molding, nice size kitchen that leads to sun-filled 3 season porch. Basement is unfinished with loads of potential. The fenced backyard is beautifully landscaped and has 220 electrical for hot tub. View More