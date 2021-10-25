Welcome Home! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, ranch style home has everything you are searching for, including access to the Sherman Park & walking trails right out your backyard! Enjoy a spacious main floor master bedroom with private bathroom, walk-in closet and main floor laundry! The lower level offers a great space for entertaining with a family room, bar, office/bonus room and rec room! Kids and pets will love the private fenced in backyard! Home also offers vaulted ceilings in main living area, open concept, pantry, sprinkler system, newer microwave, newer refrigerator, new roof 2021 & extra parking along garage. Pre-Inspected on 10/21/2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $309,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s easy enough to buy a heartfelt gift off the shelf at your local Target or Wal-Mart, but putting time and effort into a unique and custom …
Not 'a pedophile,' ex-East High teacher convicted of placing hidden cameras writes in letter to judge
However, David Kruchten wrote, it would be a lie to say there was "zero sexual component" to his actions.
A 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman died when their plane crashed into a home in northern Wisconsin, authorities say.
The golden spatula is coming home to Wisconsin.
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.
Watch Now: Prep Football Division 1 Playoffs: Chi-Hi's two-point gamble pays off in overtime victory at Stevens Point
Karson Bowe's two-point conversion was the difference as the Chi-Hi football team edged Stevens Point in an overtime thriller 22-21 on Friday evening in a Division 1 first round playoff matchup.
Preparing students for a post-graduation career is a must for any school, but a local high school is taking extra steps to enable its students…
A talented culinary wizard is living right in your backyard and he’s got mouth-watering foods to share.
Due to a drop in students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and a decline in students who are in isolation or quarantined, the Chippewa Fa…
A missing Onalaska 3-year-old has been found dead in Milwaukee.