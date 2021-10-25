 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $309,900

Welcome Home! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, ranch style home has everything you are searching for, including access to the Sherman Park & walking trails right out your backyard! Enjoy a spacious main floor master bedroom with private bathroom, walk-in closet and main floor laundry! The lower level offers a great space for entertaining with a family room, bar, office/bonus room and rec room! Kids and pets will love the private fenced in backyard! Home also offers vaulted ceilings in main living area, open concept, pantry, sprinkler system, newer microwave, newer refrigerator, new roof 2021 & extra parking along garage. Pre-Inspected on 10/21/2021.

