4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $309,900

If the 3rd ward your idea of the perfect place to live this might be the perfect home for you! It is loaded with desirable features: large living room with a wood-burning fireplace, main floor master bedroom and bath, walk-in pantry, dining room with built-in hutch, gorgeous fenced-in backyard, 2 car garage with alley access, 3 nice-sized bedrooms upstairs, upper bath, finished 11 X 13 room in basement could be used for exercise, crafts, office, play or extra storage, easy maintenance exterior, beautiful landscaping.

