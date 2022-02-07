 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $314,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $314,900

Impeccably cared for quality built one-owner home. This home is in pristine condition. Pride in ownership show inside and out. Features hardwood flooring & fireplace. 4 bedrooms with 5th bdrm optional. The deck off of the master bedroom; large & private. The basement space; clean & ready for your updates. The garage floor; epoxied. The sprinkler system; keep the lawn beautiful. The location; ideal. Enjoy the front porch or the back deck as well as the bright and sunny living room space.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News