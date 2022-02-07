4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $314,900

Impeccably cared for quality built one-owner home. This home is in pristine condition. Pride in ownership show inside and out. Features hardwood flooring & fireplace. 4 bedrooms with 5th bdrm optional. The deck off of the master bedroom; large & private. The basement space; clean & ready for your updates. The garage floor; epoxied. The sprinkler system; keep the lawn beautiful. The location; ideal. Enjoy the front porch or the back deck as well as the bright and sunny living room space.