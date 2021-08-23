 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $320,000

Come check out this beautiful 2-story home on the southside of Eau Claire! This home offers the convenience of getting to malls, shops, restaurants, entertainment, and much more! The recently remodeled kitchen is absolutely gorgeous with granite countertops and maple cabinets. I can't forget to mention the stunning hardwood floors throughout most of the home. The open concept from the kitchen to the family room gives you the space to entertain or cozy up next to the gas fireplace in the family room. The owner's suite on the upper level offers a private bathroom with a walk-in tiled shower. The huge fenced-in backyard gives you the best of both worlds, room for kids or dogs to run around while still being close to amenities. This home has been pre-inspected and is ready for you to move in!

