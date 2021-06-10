4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $325,000

You will love this open concept, ranch home located in Sherman Estates on the westside. This 4 bed, 3 bath home, 2-stall garage with over 2200 sq ft of generous space to move about. The kitchen updated in late 2019 and new flooring in the kitchen, dining and living area.Cook like a pro in this spacious kitchen with new appliances including gas stove, powerful vented range hood. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom & walk in closet. Large backyard with Sprinkler system & deck with privacy fence. View More