New construction slab on grade with great space to live above the city! Incredible views are just the bonus of this spacious 4 bed 3 bath home. Convenient tuck under garage w/ great garden shed storage, fully landscaped backyard makes it easy to maintain only the outdoor spaces you will use! Open galley kitchen, spacious living areas w/ main floor bedroom & laundry make this a super convenient plan to live in!
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $325,000
