 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $325,000

You will love this open concept, ranch home located in Sherman Estates on the westside of Eau Claire. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a 2-stall garage will give you over 2200 sq ft of generous space to move about. The kitchen was updated in late 2019 as well as new flooring in the kitchen, dining and living area. Also added in the lower level a 4th bedroom with egress window and 3rd bathroom. Cook like a pro in this spacious kitchen with new appliances including gas stove, powerful vented range hood and an awesome bonus slide out drawer cabinet to hide your toaster and small appliances. The large master bedroom has ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. The second, third and forth bedrooms all have large closets. Large backyard with it's own sprinkler system and deck with privacy fence. Homeowners will be taking the 2 apple trees in the garden. All appliances included except garage fridge and freezer. Open House Friday, 6/4 5:00-6:00 and Saturday 6/5 10:00-11:00 View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News