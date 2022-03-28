4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $339,900

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home w/ a 3 car oversized garage in Oakwood Hills is part of a quiet Southside neighborhood conveniently located close to schools, shops, and restaurants. Completely renovated kitchen w/ solid birch wood cabinets, quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting, & a Kohler farmhouse sink. Updated bathrooms with quartz counters & all new fixtures. Large, tree lined backyard & garage walk-out from lower level. Come see this updated home today.