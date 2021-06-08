4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $339,900

Hot new listing! This one will check off alot of the boxes on your list. Over 1600 S.F. on the 1st level with 3 BR's, 2 baths, open design, main floor laundry, fireplace and more. Lower level finished with custom bar, huge family room, 4th BR, 3rd bath and plenty of storage. This gem sits on a .7 acre lot close to Lake Hallie Golf Course. Great covered patio, wood deck and hot tub. This one will go fast. Call today! View More