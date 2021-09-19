 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $339,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $339,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $339,900

Charming, gabled farmhouse in historic Third Ward, w/English cottage gardens, raised beds, fruit trees.Beautifully maintained 4BR, 2BA home is filled w/old world elegance, but lots of updates.Wood flooring, window seats,CA, nat. gas furn. 2016.Room to entertain.Home office w/built-ins & fireplace.Wonderful eat-in kitchen opens up to spacious outdoor living area. Huge yard. Livingroom w/built-in library, cozy fireplace, window seat & dining.Preinspected.Transferable roof warranty.Virtual tour.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News