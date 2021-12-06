 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $339,900

Start the new year out right in your new home! This 4 bdrm, 3 bath Putnam Heights home is boasting space at 2,600+ sq ft. We can't forget the fully fenced in backyard, brick patio, & THREE car garage! The convenient layout is great for all w/ the kitchen & dining areas on the main level, two bedrooms & the master suite just steps away. The living room features a cozy gas fireplace. Mitscher park, across the street of this corner lot, will be an ice rink for the first time in years, come enjoy!

