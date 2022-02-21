 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $349,900

Huge, well maintained and clean 4 bedroom twin home with a bonus room that could be used for a 5th bedroom. Main floor master suite with tiled walk-in shower and walk-in closet, two fireplaces with beautiful custom stonework and built-in cabinetry, large kitchen island, laundry hookups on both the main floor and lower level, wet bar, and lots of storage space. Sprinkler system and built-in surround sound. Over 3000 square feet, beautiful home ready for move in!

