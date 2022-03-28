4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $349,900

Beautiful North Side ranch home with walkout basement & large fenced-in backyard with multiple varieties of perennials. Home features private 1st floor Owners suite with full bath and W/I closet, possible first floor laundry with hall closet conversion, huge LL w/ storage, bedroom, full bath, and large extra living area w/ new flooring in 2018, oversized 2 car garage w/ lots of upper storage, maintenance free leaf guard gutters & 1 year home warranty w/ APHW. Don't miss this one!