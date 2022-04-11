 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $349,900

Move right in to this great west side home where virtually every square foot is finished, useable space. 4 bed 2 bath with fully finished lower level with fireplace and hidden rec room - this could be a great home office, bar or simply a place for quiet! Open kitchen and dining with large living room make this house live larger than 2000 sq feet! Hard to find a 3 car garage in this price point, great open yard that backs up to a vacant lot -- owners have loved this home, and know you will too!

