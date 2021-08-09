4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $350,000

Cast your gaze down this tree lined drive to this COZY updated & secluded 4 bed/2 bath walkout ranch with a shaded deck. Enjoy NEW luxury vinyl plank flooring & trim with fresh paint in the lower level, newer appliances, and a heated & insulated detached 2 Car Garage connected to the house with a walkway for unloading ease. Includes a brand new septic system, just minutes from town on 5 acres!!