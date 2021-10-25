4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $354,900

Large southside home with lots of room for your family to spread out. Location is everything- minutes to school, shopping and major highways. Huge garage that opens to the backyard with a firepit for entertaining. Open kitchen/dining & living room with rec room in lower level. New AC, furnace, water heater & dishwasher in 2019 & 2020. All new carpet in 2021 with the exception of the Master. Roof in 2011. Come check out this Southside home before its gone.