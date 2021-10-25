 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $354,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $354,900

Large southside home with lots of room for your family to spread out. Location is everything- minutes to school, shopping and major highways. Huge garage that opens to the backyard with a firepit for entertaining. Open kitchen/dining & living room with rec room in lower level. New AC, furnace, water heater & dishwasher in 2019 & 2020. All new carpet in 2021 with the exception of the Master. Roof in 2011. Come check out this Southside home before its gone.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News