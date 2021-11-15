4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $359,900

Large Colonial in Corydon Park. Great family location with above ground pool and deck included. 3 season sunroom to enjoy the large green space behind property. Full basement for tons of storage or finish to your family needs. 4 bedrooms, 2 and half baths with formal dining area and living room. Family room off the kitchen. Kitchen has dining area with walk out access to 3 season room for entertaining or relaxing. Move in ready in a great neighborhood!