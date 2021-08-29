 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $364,900

Beautifully kept 4BR, 4BA home has it all including location, location, location! Tastefully decorated in stunning colors that give a fresh and airy feel. Quality hardwood floors throughout main level, solid surface counters, stainless appliances, new carpet & more. Lookout lower level has family room, 4th BR/office, full bath & ample storage. Expansive landscaped lot has private patio, additional parking pad and driveway w/desirable southern exposure. Definitely a place you'll want to call home

