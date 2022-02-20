Come see this house before it's sold! Located in the very popular 3rd Ward District in Eau Claire. A house like this doesn't hit the market often. Updates include: electrical interior plumbing, insolation, drywall, kitchen cabinets, appliances, granite counter tops, custom woodwork and trim, restored fireplace, bathroom cabinets, master custom tiled shower, interior and exterior light fixtures, vinyl windows, vinyl siding, landscaping, and wood deck.
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $369,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch Now: Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Regionals: Bowe, Carlson score late goals to rally Chi-Hi past Eau Claire North and into sectionals
Jack Bowe and Ben Carlson each scored goals 40 seconds apart late in the third period to help the Chi-Hi boys hockey team rally past Eau Claire North 3-2 in Thursday's Division 1 regional final.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
Dylan Bowen scored 26 points to lead the Lake Holcombe boys basketball team in a 62-57 nonconference win over Gilman on Monday evening.
A strong close helped the St. Croix Falls wrestling team top Cadott 35-31 in the finals of Tuesday's Division 3 team wrestling sectional in Cadott.
The Chi-Hi boys hockey team scored five goals in the first period as a part of a 12-0 shutout win over Ashland on Tuesday evening in their Div…
Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “Hi…
The Cadott girls basketball team earned its 18th victory of the season on Thursday with a 47-30 win over Marshfield Columbus in their Cloverbelt Crossover matchup. Elly Eiler scored 19 points to lead the Hornets with Lauryn Goettl adding 12 points in the victory.
Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch on Monday proposed shifting some election-related duties from the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to the state Department of Justice.
The state has reported 183 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C.