4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $369,999

Come see this house before it's sold! Located in the very popular 3rd Ward District in Eau Claire. A house like this doesn't hit the market often. Updates include: electrical interior plumbing, insolation, drywall, kitchen cabinets, appliances, granite counter tops, custom woodwork and trim, restored fireplace, bathroom cabinets, master custom tiled shower, interior and exterior light fixtures, vinyl windows, vinyl siding, landscaping, and wood deck.

