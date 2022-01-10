 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $374,900

Beautiful 4 bed/3 bath home on EC's westside in Camden Place (Wilson floorplan). The quality construction & custom finishes C&M is known for are apparent the moment you walk through the door. Easy flowing open floorplan up & down. Focus on energy home with upgraded white trim/door package throughout, custom cabinetry, large kitchen island, main floor master suite & laundry, covered deck, additional 12x20 parking pad next to garage. Near Northwest Park & Jeffers Rd Park, easy access to EC & CF.

