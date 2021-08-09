Beautifully kept 4BR, 4BA home has it all including location, location, location! Entire home has been tastefully done in stunning colors that give a fresh and airy feel. Quality hardwood floors throughout main level, solid surface counters, stainless appliances, new carpet and much more. Lookout lower level has family room, 4th BR, full bath & ample storage. This desirable floor plan has spacious rooms and large private landscaped lot making this a place you'll want to call home.
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $374,900
- Updated
CRBL: Familiar rosters heavy with Chippewa Falls players on display in title game as Chippewa Falls, Tilden clash
Sunday's Chippewa River Baseball League championship game between the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks and Tilden Tigers features two rosters made up primarily of Chippewa Falls baseball players, a point of pride for both teams heading into the clash at Casper Park.
- Updated
LAKE DELTON — One person received non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Kalahari Resort early Sunday, according to a news release from Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman.
- Updated
La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative and Minnesota Power are seeking a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service to finance the $700 million Nemadji Trail Energy Center.
Back-to-back home runs by Nolan Baier and Dane Weiland started a five-run fourth inning that led the Tilden Tigers to a 10-3 Chippewa River Baseball League championship victory over the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks on Sunday afternoon at Casper Park. The win is the 18th league title for the Tigers and first since 2011.
A number of construction projects are currently underway in Chippewa Falls with completion dates in sight.
The 2021 prep football season kicked off on Tuesday with the first day of practice statewide for 11-man teams as Chi-Hi, Bloomer, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd were among the teams to get going.
A dark time helped shine a light on a path to self-discovery for one local creative.
Watch Now: CRBL Playoffs: Late runs lift Chippewa Falls past Eau Claire Cavaliers, sets up Saturday title game versus Tilden
A two-run single by Jimmy Schemenauer put the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks in front before Griffin Spindler and the defense slammed the door on a 3-2 Chippewa River Baseball League playoff semifinal victory on Wednesday at Casper Park, advancing the Lumberjacks to Saturday's title game to face Tilden.
The Tilden Tigers and Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks each face division champions Wednesday in the Chippewa River Baseball League playoff semifinals as the Tigers face South Division champion Osseo and the Lumberjacks battle the North Division champion Eau Claire Cavaliers.
- Updated
The rock will be placed on university-owned land southeast of Madison near Lake Kegonsa.