4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $374,900

Beautifully kept 4BR, 4BA home has it all including location, location, location! Entire home has been tastefully done in stunning colors that give a fresh and airy feel. Quality hardwood floors throughout main level, solid surface counters, stainless appliances, new carpet and much more. Lookout lower level has family room, 4th BR, full bath & ample storage. This desirable floor plan has spacious rooms and large private landscaped lot making this a place you'll want to call home.