4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $375,000

Want to get out of the heat and into the pool? Come see this home in the Oakwood Hills area! Large split entry home with over 3800 fsf,4 bed,3 bath & almost a half acre fenced in yard.Updated kitchen w/granite countertops,spacious bedrooms,master suite addition with double closets,sitting area w/wood stove,jetted tub in bath,patio doors to deck and hot tub;finished lwr lvl w/wood fireplace,game room & workout area.Beautiful landscaped backyard w/shed for toys; sprinkler systm;Home Warranty Incl.

