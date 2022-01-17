4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $375,000

Looking for a large southside home w/ lots of square footage?! Enjoy large main level living w/ 3 beds, 2.5 baths (includes 4 piece master suite w/ main floor laundry!) Also features a cozy 3 sided fireplace, open kitchen/dining. Finished lower level is soaked in natural light w/ large daylight windows AND still has room for another 5th bedroom if you add an egress. Great opportunity to be close to everything in southside Eau Claire.