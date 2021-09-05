Picture perfect setting with the cutest black & white farmhouse and matching buildings one has ever seen! This incredible 9 Acre hobby farm is geared for horses and has been meticulously kept & updated, with machinery and a shop. Located just south of town within the Eau Claire school district. Perfect yard for gardening with old growth lilac trees & a prolific apple tree. Enjoy 4 bedrooms w/ an office & main level bath for easy living.
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The animal exhibits that house the bears, tigers and hyenas in the Irvine Park Zoo need some upgrades, says Parks Director John Jimenez.
A Chippewa Falls man charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense failed to show up for a court hearing Wednesday, so a warrant has been i…
Police shot and killed a man Friday outside a suburban Milwaukee Walmart after he allegedly kidnapped a man, carjacked a vehicle and stole another vehicle as officers were closing in on him.
'Absolutely no evidence of racism': Chi-Hi teacher vindicated following investigation into alleged racist outburst
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is backtracking and retracting prior public statements after concluding an investigation about…
Heading into a national celebration of the American workforce, many businesses looking for workers in the Chippewa Valley face unprecedented c…
The Leinies Legends 35 and older amateur baseball team earned its first-ever state championship over the weekend with a 5-1 victory over the S…
Menomonie High School has announced the 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame Class.
Chi-Hi freshmen Susan and Jeffrey Bergeman are competing together this year for the Cardinals cross country team with Susan pushing her brother in junior varsity races. The siblings want to build awareness for possible larger wheelchair competitions in future years.
The Menomonie cross country team started the season on the right foot Saturday. The Mustangs opened the season at the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational with the girls team winning the team championship while the boys were third place.
Jeanni Ann Kreutzfeldt Grosvold