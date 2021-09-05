 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $379,900

Picture perfect setting with the cutest black & white farmhouse and matching buildings one has ever seen! This incredible 9 Acre hobby farm is geared for horses and has been meticulously kept & updated, with machinery and a shop. Located just south of town within the Eau Claire school district. Perfect yard for gardening with old growth lilac trees & a prolific apple tree. Enjoy 4 bedrooms w/ an office & main level bath for easy living.

