4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $379,900

Only 2 owners in the last 43 years have enjoyed this spacious Oakwood Hills home. Now it's your turn! Open concept with space for all. Numerous updates, including new kitchen with quartz countertops and soft-close cabinets. Newer roof, furnace, stainless steel appliances, flooring, paint, concrete driveway and much more! Wooded .37 acre lot with great privacy, convenient to everything. Home has been professionally pre-inspected and seller is proving a 1yr home warranty. At under $130/square foot this home is great value and will give you many years of great memories. Make your appointment today.

