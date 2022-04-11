 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $379,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $379,900

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with 3 car attached garage. Ranch home located close to downtown, shopping and schools on Eau Claire's south side. This home has an amazing fenced in backyard with sodded grass, sprinkler system and large deck. Main level features open concept living with hardwood floors, stainless appliances and granite countertops. Large master suite with walk in closet. Huge lower level with large family room, 2 bedrooms and full bath.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News