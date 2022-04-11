4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $379,900

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with 3 car attached garage. Ranch home located close to downtown, shopping and schools on Eau Claire's south side. This home has an amazing fenced in backyard with sodded grass, sprinkler system and large deck. Main level features open concept living with hardwood floors, stainless appliances and granite countertops. Large master suite with walk in closet. Huge lower level with large family room, 2 bedrooms and full bath.