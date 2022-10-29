 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $394,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $394,900

Check out this single-family home in a condominium setting. Only a couple of homes left on this quiet cul-de-sac in Westridge Village. Finishes included hardwood floors, granite tops, under cabinet lighting, tiled backsplash and comes complete with full kitchen appliance package, sodded lawn and irrigation.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News