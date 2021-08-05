4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $395,000

Don't miss out on this new ranch home built in one of the newest North side developments. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, main floor laundry, office on the main level. It also includes white oak floors in the kitchen, dining area, family room, living room, and office. Stainless steel appliances, a complete landscape package with a sprinkler system, seeded yard and landscaping. The basement is waiting for your personal touch to finish.