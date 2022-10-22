 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $396,500

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $396,500

Beautiful home in a newer neighborhood, why build when you can move right in? Great open concept floor plan, main level owner's suite with walk in closet, spacious bathroom and double sinks. Custom cabinetry throughout featuring soft close drawers, upgraded trim/doors, stainless appliances including Bosch dishwasher, gas range, subway tile backsplash, upgraded quartz countertops, gas fireplace, and main level laundry. Upgraded Pella windows with custom window well cover for basement egress window. Spray foam insulation and radon mitigation system in place. Lovely fully screened-in porch, fenced backyard with gate, Cove security system, and an in-ground sprinkler system. Come check out this gorgeous home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News