4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $399,900

Come check out this well cared for, four bedroom home on the edge of town! You will be only minutes from downtown, but will feel like you are in the country. You will enjoy the privacy of your backyard with wildlife roaming through and the sound of the creek not far away. This features a shed for a potential workshop or a place for your toys. Inside you will love the great layout! The basement could be setup as a mother in law suite as it already has a kitchen and an oversized room.

