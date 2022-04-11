 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $399,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $399,900

Incredibly maintained ranch home in one of the best neighborhoods in Eau Claire! Enjoy a large corner city lot with a fenced in back yard and mature trees. Beautiful natural stone exterior w/ wood burning fireplace in formal living room. The possibility of first floor living is excelled by a glorious owner suite plus two additional bedrooms and full bath on the main floor. Downstairs a large built in wet bar makes a perfect spot for entertaining. Move to the south side today!

