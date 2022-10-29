4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $400,000

Move into this nearly new constructed home, located in an established north side neighborhood. Main floor living features open concept with kitchen, dining and living room. Kitchen features a pantry, tiled backsplash and luxury vinyl flooring throughout the main level. 4 bed/3 FULL baths w/main floor laundry, Master bedroom features tray ceiling, walk-in closet and ensuite with custom tiled shower. This house is completely finished with a lower-level game room and a cozy stone gas fireplace + a 3-car garage! Can you say VALUE?