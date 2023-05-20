Check out this single-family home in a condominium setting. Only a couple of homes left on this quiet cul-de-sac in Westridge Village. Finishes included hardwood floors, granite tops, under cabinet lighting, tiled backsplash and comes complete with full kitchen appliance package, sodded lawn and irrigation.
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $405,900
