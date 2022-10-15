 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $409,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $409,900

Ruppert Construction home in quiet dead end street! 4 bedroom 3 bath 8' ceilings open concept home with 1st floor laundry. Custom cabinets, great kitchen for entertaining. Upgraded craftsman trim package w/3 panel doors. Living room, Master bedroom tray ceiling. Lower level finished with fireplace in family room. Stamped concrete patio & stoop. Lawn and sprinkler system included.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News