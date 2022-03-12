 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $414,900

Better than new! Very functional main floor plan w/recent updates. Insulated & heated 3 car garage. New fence in back yard, repainted exterior, almost everything in interior has had cosmetic updates, re-stained deck, cleaned all duct work. Inviting development w/walking trails & playground. Cubbies in foyer off garage & tons of additional storage in garage. Stainless steel appliances & double oven in kitchen. Main floor master suite w/tiled step-in shower & walk in closet. Huge family room w/bar

