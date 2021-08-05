 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $419,500
Your dream home is waiting! This extraordinary south-side home is located just minutes from town and is seated on a spacious 1 ½ acre lot, offering plenty of room to roam. This bright, cheery home offers a welcoming front porch, expansive main entry, open concept living, and expansive walk-out lower level. Features include custom cabinetry throughout, custom built-ins, main level laundry, zero entry, an expansive butcher block island with seating area, stamped concrete patio, and much, much more. Book your private showing today!

